Best Pixel 9 and 9 Pro Fold cases now available for purchase

It’s time to take a look at our favorite Pixel 9 cases now that Google’s new smartphones are beginning to or will be shipping out very soon. Alongside Google’s in-house silicone covers for both the Pixel 9 devices and the 9 Pro Fold, we have collected some of our favorite options across various categories, from MagSafe-compatible models to take advantage of all the magnetic accessories out there, to more budget-friendly options, and some new leather covers to safeguard your new Pixel 9 in style. Head below for a closer look at the best Pixel 9 cases and be sure to check back in the coming days and weeks as we add more of our favorites to the list.

Google’s Pixel 9 Cases

Google in-house cases are here, just as expected, with the usual clean, minimalist vibe. They land with a smooth, stain-resistant silicone treatment, colorways matching the new handsets nicely, and a soft microfiber lining to hug your new Pixel 9. They are now available for the traditional handsets as well as Google’s new foldable at Amazon, the official Google Store, and elsewhere.

Google Pixel 9 + 9 Pro Case $35

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Case $35

Pixel 9 Pro Fold Case $50

Featured: dbrand Pixel 9 Cases

This year’s dbrand Pixel 9 cases deliver the brand’s wonderful clicky button covers, some nice drop protection, and its Grip microtexture and strips to prevent mishaps while providing an almost tactile feel to the carrying experience.

They are also MagSafe compatible, opening up a massive range of magnetic accessories to your Pixel 9, from car mounts and desktop chargers, to wallets and much more, alongside camera array protection by way of its chamfered lips and the Crescent arc design that nicely accommodates unencumbered swiping on the edges of your display. And that’s not even mentioning its Made for Google certified screen protectors and the wide range of replaceable skins you can use to decorate the case, changing up the look and feel of your device over and over again without buying an entirely new case.

dbrand Pixel 9 Grip Case from $39.90

More from 9to5Toys: dbrand’s Grip case for Pixel 9 series now available with MagSafe support and over 35 designs

Spigen affordable Pixel 9 Cases

You’ll find loads more designs on the Spigen Google Pixel 9 case collection via the brand’s official Amazon storefront, many of which with on-page coupons to deliver even lower prices during the launch period.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Metal Ring MagFit $22

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Clear $16

Spigen Liquid Air $16

Spigen Enzo Aramid $35

Spigen Slim Armor Pro Fold $70

More from 9to5Toys: New Spigen magnetic, clear, more Pixel 9/Pro and Fold cases now live with launch deals

UAG military-style Pixel 9 Cases

UAG has now unleashed its new ‘Made By Google’ military-inspired cases for the new Pixel 9 smartphones, including the latest foldable. The military drop-tested cases come in the Pathfinder Series, Plyo Series. and the Scout Series with magnetic options to make use of MagSafe accessories and the like as well as both color and clear designs.

More from 9to5Toys: UAG brings its special brand of ‘Made By Google’ military-inspired case designs to Pixel 9

CASETiFY Pixel Cases

CASETiFY Google Pixel 9 Impact Case $55 to $60

to CASETiFY Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Impact Case $70

More from 9to5Toys: New Pixel 9 cases from CASETiFY arrive with hundreds of prints and customization options

Moment Pixel 9 Camera Case

The new Moment case features machined aluminum buttons, a nice mircrofiber inner lining, a magnet array that’s fully compatible with MagSafe charging and mount accessories, new reinforced wrist strap attachments, and the brand’s camera connection system to add its Drop-In Lens Mounts to your mobile setup.

Moment Case for Pixel 9 Pro – Compatible with MagSafe $38 (Reg. $50)

More from 9to5Toys: Moment debuts new Pixel 9 Pro Camera Case with MagSafe and Qi2 support at $37.50 (25% off)

OtterBox protective Pixel 9 Cases

Defender Series $64.95

Commuter Series $39.95

Symmetry Series $49.95

Thin Flex Series $59.95

And even more…

More from 9to5Toys: OtterBox debuts ultra-protective new Pixel 9 cases and Thin Flex cover for Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Caseology Pixel 9 Cases

Caseology Athlex $16

Caseology Capella $17

Caseology Parallax $19

More from 9to5Toys: Caseology’s new Pixel 9 cases are stylish and affordable, available now starting at $16

Bellroy Leather Pixel 9 Cases

Bellroy Leather Case for Pixel 9 $45

Bellroy Leather Case for Pixel 9 Pro $55

Bellroy Leather Case for Pixel 9 Pro XL $59

More from 9to5Google: Bellroy’s Pixel 9 cases have awesome colors and support MagSafe accessories