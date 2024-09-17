 Skip to main content

Nothing confirms launch of new ‘open’ audio device on September 24

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Sep 17 2024 - 7:04 am PT
Through its website this week, Nothing has confirmed plans to launch a new “open” audio product on September 24.

Earbuds are perhaps the most popular products that Nothing makes, and to date we’ve seen several great options, culminating in this year’s release of the Nothing Ear and Ear (a). But it seems there’s one more option in the pipeline.

In a teaser posted to its website (and social media) this morning, Nothing has confirmed plans for a launch on September 24. Nothing says in a note to press that the launch will come via a video, as has been the case with other recent products.

The teaser hints at what the product is saying that it’s “Out in the open.”

This comes not long after regulatory listings revealed a new “Nothing Ear (open)” as coming soon.

The product is thought to be a set of earbuds or headphones that have an open-ear design, allowing for outside sounds to come in alongside your music, podcasts, or whatever else you’re listening too. Unfortunately, there’s not much in this teaser to confirm that’s the case.

More on Nothing:

