Gemini-powered Google Assistant is starting to answer some commands with new voice

Avatar for Abner Li  | Dec 2 2024 - 4:27 pm PT
Back in August, Google said it would be using Gemini large language models to improve Assistant on smart speakers/displays with better responses and a new voice. This is beginning to roll out for some users and commands.

Depending on the command, some Nest users are hearing different voices today. (We’re not seeing this on devices we checked.) The previous voice you set is used for basic questions like “what’s the weather,” while the Gemini-powered Assistant voice is active for more conversational queries.

In the Nest Mini clip below, the “What’s up” command demos the new experience. (For users on the old experience, Assistant replies with “I’m just putting the finishing touches on my New Year’s plan.”)

That voice does not appear in Gemini Live, so Google looks to have made a custom set for this Assistant. They are supposed to be warmer and have better pacing. Meanwhile, the response is much more conversational, with the goal being to let you have a longer back-and-forth through follow-up questions.

Further to my earlier post…it's switching between two voices now
byu/inthepipe_fivebyfive ingooglehome

We previously found strings in the Google Home app about “Introducing an improved Assistant.” No users have reported seeing this yet:

  • Richer responses: Hear complex topics summarized quickly and clearly
  • New voices: New, more natural voices make it easier to interact with your speakers and displays 
  • Better understanding: Pause, ask multiple questions, change your mind, and you’ll still get the help you need

