Would you cancel your cable for the new $35 YouTube TV service? [Poll]

Over the past two years, YouTube has been working on building its own online TV service, and today the company officially unveiled it. YouTube TV is a $35 per month service that incorporates Fox, ABC, CBS, and NBC alongside the standard YouTube experience. Is this enough to get you to cancel your cable?

For $35 dollars, you are getting a lot more than just a few TV channels. The main benefit to the service is unlimited DVR storage in the cloud. This means you can record all of your favorite shows and more without having to worry about running out of space on a set-top box. Plus, for only $35 a month, you and up to five others all get to choose from over 44 live tv channels to watch.

The biggest downside of YouTube TV, though, is that you don’t get access to older TV episodes. If you happened to miss an episode of a show or you happened to not DVR it properly, then you’re out of luck. Services like DirecTV Now and CBS All Access grant you access to whatever is live on TV at the moment as well as the ability to stream past episodes of shows. YouTube TV also doesn’t have quite as large of a channel selection as other services.

Although YouTube TV is not yet live do you think you it will be enough to get you to cancel your cable and watch all of your favorite television shows online? Answer the poll below and let us know your thoughts in the comments!