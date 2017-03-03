For this week’s 9to5Rewards, we’re giving away some even more Google Pixel cases! These are brand new, straight from Tech21, and tough enough to protect your Google Pixel (or Pixel XL) from some pretty nasty drops. This week we’re giving away a total of three cases to three lucky 9to5Google readers…

Specifically, we’re giving away three Evo Check Cases for Google Pixel or Pixel XL, worth $40 a if bought at retail. As you can see on Tech21’s website, they’re thin and lightweight, but also provide drop protection and provide easy access to the USB C and headphone jacks. Tech21 says it should be able to protect your Pixel from drops up to 2m/6.6ft.

The winner of this week’s giveaway is going to get ONE of the above cases, but there will be THREE winners. Check back every week for more opportunities to win, and check out the 9to5Rewards guide to see what you’ve already missed out on.

How do you win?

As we outlined in the 9to5Rewards guide, just keep doing what you are doing! Each week, we’ll reward at least one comment, share, new subscription, or news tip with a giveaway prize. Winners and giveaways will be announced here and on our Twitter and Facebook accounts. Expect us to announce a winner around the time of next week’s giveaway.

One thing you could do to get started? Retweet our giveaway post (and all our other posts)!

9to5Rewards: Tech21 Evo Check Cases for Google Pixel or Pixel XL [Giveaway] https://t.co/cIYpKjFysG pic.twitter.com/btUrxDKCuL — 9to5Google (@9to5Google) March 3, 2017

Who won from last week?

As always, we’ll announce winners from the previous week’s giveaway here each week. Last week’s winner of our iFixit 64 Bit Driver Kit + Essential Electronics Toolkit giveaway was Jason Grad.