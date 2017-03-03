Android Nougat is now rolling out to the Moto G4/G4 Plus in the US

One of the biggest downsides to buying a budget Android smartphone is their software updates. On most cheap devices, they’re never guaranteed. Motorola’s Moto line used to be the place you could go to solve that problem, but that’s changed over the last couple years. Now, though, last year’s Moto G4 and Moto G4 Plus are finally being updated to Android Nougat in the US…

This isn’t the first time we’re hearing about Nougat on the Moto G4, as it rolled out to Indian units nearly three months ago, and had a false start back in October. Lenovo’s push to get Nougat on Indian units first shouldn’t be a surprise either, as the company clearly puts more focus on the G lineup in that region, even announcing it there much sooner than on US soil.

Of course, as with any other Nougat update, the Moto G4 will be picking up new and useful features such as multi-window, improved Doze for standby battery life, bundled notifications, direct reply in notifications, quick switch, and much more. There’s not much included specific to Motorola, except for the ability to disable the locking feature that uses the fingerprint sensor to lock the screen when in use. There’s also a new “swipe to shrink” action which allows users to shrink the contents on screen into a smaller window.

Motorola is rolling out this update slowly to US users, and Republic Wireless says that Moto G4 users on its network will be eligible for a soak test for now, with a full rollout coming soon.