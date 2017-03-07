Snapseed 2.16 allows combinations of edits to be saved & shared as their own filter

Snapseed is adding several new features in version 2.16 for Android and iOS. Notably, the photo editor now allows you to save multiple edits as their own filter for easier application and even sharing. Android-specific features include new tutorials and updated Perspective and Selective tools.

‘Looks’ are intended to speed up your workflow if you frequently use the same combination of filters, tools, and other adjustments. One possible use involves quickly applying a text watermark over all your images. Any combination of edits can be saved and applied to future images, with the ability to make further changes later on.

Additionally, any look can be shared as a QR code, with the app featuring a reader to apply looks from other people to your current photo.

On both Android and iOS, the Selective tool now allows users to apply “Structure” selectively by placing a Control Point on a particular area. Snapseed will do its best to intelligently apply changes to that local area.

On Android, the app is adding a new Insights view that features tutorials, looks, videos and other instructional articles. Additionally, the Perspective tool adds a button to automatically correct the perspective of photos.

Snapseed 2.16 is already live on the iOS App Store and rolling out to Android via the Play Store.