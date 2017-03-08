HTC U Ultra pre-orders start shipping March 10th

Mar. 8th 2017

Last year wasn’t HTC’s best, but 2017 started on a high note with the announcement of the HTC U Ultra, a powerhouse flagship that looks pretty promising. Now, two months after its announcement, HTC is finally shipping pre-orders of the U Ultra starting this Friday, March 10th.

The GSM Unlocked U Ultra which is available for sale via HTC’s official online store is available in “Brilliant Black,” “Ice White,” and the stunning “Brilliant Blue” for $749. For that price, you’ll get a frankenstein of a phone, pulling features and specs from many other flagships on the market.

Under the hood, the U Ultra packs a Snapdragon 821 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. There’s also a 5.7-inch QHD display with a ‘second display’ up above, just like the LG V10 and V20. There were certainly some questionable decisions with this phone, though, as HTC opted to remove the headphone jack, include a likely too small 3,000 mAh battery, and add an ultra-reflective glass back. How all of this adds up in day-to-day use, we’ll have to wait and see…

