Latest Dev release of Google Chrome includes a Material Design extensions page

Google Chrome’s extensions page (chrome://extensions/, if you’re using Chrome) hasn’t changed in quite a while. Now, François Beaufort, Chromium evangelist at Google, points out that the Mountain View company has added a nice new Material Design extension page in the latest dev build of the browser…

As you can see above, it’s a pretty thorough overhaul of the extensions page with a new grid-based layout to get an easy glance at what extensions have enabled. Extensions and Chrome Apps are separated with tabs on the left side, and the items within can now be enabled or disabled with a new Material Design on/off toggle.

The new extensions page design isn’t actually enabled by default in the dev build; you still need to activate a flag to see it. If you’re running the latest dev release, simply head to chrome://flags/#enable-md-extensions and enable the flag. And if you want to know how to grab the dev release in the first place, head over to the Chromium project website.