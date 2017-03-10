Pinterest launching its new Lens visual discovery feature to all U.S. users with new features

Pinterest introduced a new point-and-shoot discovery tool in February called Lens that lets you use your Android camera to find design inspiration and more. Now Pinterest is officially launching its new Lens feature to all users in the United States on Android and iOS.

From the Pinterest blog:

To get to Lens, update your app, tap the search bar and tap the red camera icon. Then just point Lens at an object–shoes, recipe ingredients, art–to see what ideas it turns up. You can also use photos on your camera roll to do a search. We’ve even added some new things to Lens that you may not have thought of yet. Just swipe up to find new Lenses to try, from turntables to travel ideas.

Pinterest has noted that Lens is a beta feature for now, and now users can submit feedback on objection recognition reliability:

If you get results that feel a little meh, tap the new + button to add feedback and help Lens get better at finding ideas inspired by whatever you just Lensed. As more and more people help teach Lens about more and more objects, soon it will earn its way out of the beta zone.

Update to Pinterest version 6.1 for Android to start using the new feature in the United States.