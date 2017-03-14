TAG Heuer Connected Modular 45 (at $1650) just may be the best Android Wear 2.0 device yet

The latest generation of Android Wear in terms of software has been a stunning revitalization of the platform, but the hardware hasn’t been all that impressive. The LG Watch Sport is too big and bulky, and the LG Watch Style is too feature-light. The Huawei Watch 2 doesn’t even come close to the style of the original either. Now, we may finally have the ideal Android Wear device from TAG Heuer, but it’s coming at a hefty cost…

As was leaked out last night, the successor to last year’s incredibly expensive TAG Heuer Connected is the slightly more expensive TAG Heuer Connected Modular 45. This new watch features a smaller 45mm watch face with a smaller display as well at 1.39-inches. That display is an AMOLED panel, and on it you’ll find Android Wear 2.0 powered by Intel’s Z34XX chipset.

The watch also features NFC for Android Pay, GPS, a water-resistant design up to 50 meters, 4GB of storage, and 512mb of RAM. TAG has also included support for an ambient light sensor and a larger 410 mAh battery. TAG Heuer is also including over 30 custom watchfaces in the software. Interestingly enough, Intel also says that its own digital assistant will make its way to this watch, even though Google Assistant is preloaded.

On paper, those specs lend themselves to one of the best and most reasonable packages we’ve seen with Android Wear 2.0. It’s only further enhanced by the build. Not only in this a fully metal smartwatch which still includes NFC, no flat tire, and an ambient light sensor which works through a “light pipe” hidden on that sapphire cover glass, but it’s also a modular device. You can, of course, swap watch bands, but you can also switch out the lugs and buckles for different colors. Most impressively, though, you can swap out the watch component itself for a traditional mechanical watch when the tech inside becomes obsolete (which it will).

All of that adds up to what I’d say is easily the best Android Wear device on the market, and easily the one I’d buy, if it wasn’t $1,650. This is a premium watch, though, and commands a premium price. If you’ve got the budget, this looks like a fantastic device with an excellent “insurance” policy for when the tech wears out. The TAG Heuer Connected Modular 45 is available now from the company’s website with prices starting at $1,650 depending on your selected options.