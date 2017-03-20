ZTE’s ‘Quartz’ Android Wear 2.0 smartwatch leaks out in real-life photos [Gallery]

ZTE was rumored in February to be prepping to launch a new smartwatch by the name of ‘Quartz’, but at the time we only had a low quality to render to show us what the device would look like. Now, thanks to an anonymous tipster for Android Police, we have our first real look at the watch in the flesh…

But beyond the gallery of photos that you can see below, the site has also gotten their hands on some details about the watch. As you can see with your own eyes, it seems to have a metal design, one side button, some rubber interchangeable straps, and a plastic dock that charges the watch with four pins.

Spec-wise, we’re still not entirely sure of what the device packs, but it seems to be a bit of a bore so far. There’s no heart rate sensor, no NFC on board, only the single side button (so no rotating crown), and it has 3G connectivity but no LTE. This watch does run the latest version of Android Wear, however, that being 2.0 on top of Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

We’ll keep you in the loop in the coming weeks for more details on pricing and availability; it seems likely that ZTE is nearing an announcement if we’re seeing comprehensive leaks like this. VentureBeat previously speculated that ZTE was planning an announcement for Mobile World Congress last month, but that clearly didn’t pan out.

My personal opinion on the matter is that ZTE might be better off just leaving this one in testing stage. From what I can see here, it doesn’t really bring anything notable to the platform.