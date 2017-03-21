Latest leaks give best look yet at the Samsung Galaxy S8 and its weird aspect ratio [Gallery + Video]

Little more than a week separates us from the long-anticipated launch of the Samsung Galaxy S8, but due to some sort of incontrovertible law, the closer we inch to a device’s release the bigger the leak downpour becomes.

So here’s our latest — and, arguably best — look at the phone yet…

Sure, Evan Blass’ renders — of which we have a new version — likely make design enthusiasts drool, but some real-life shots will probably be more appealing to a certain audience, and images from all over the web are being posted.

The good thing though, other than an even closer peek at the S8, is the fact that some of these shots provide us with little tidbits of information.

For one, a shot confirms that the larger handset will indeed sport the “plus” moniker, albeit with the “+” symbol rather than the word.

The color, which looks like the “orchid grey” variant, picks up the light nicely and gives the device’s back an almost purple-y tint, while the camera bump looks even smaller than it was on the Galaxy S7 line.

The home button is seen as ready to be tapped even when the active display kicks in, but more importantly, a second shot gives us details in regards to the device’s resolution.

The panel Samsung is adopting on the S8 comes in at 2960×1440, which can be scaled down to a Full HD-ish 2220×1080 and an even lower 1480×720 at will. What this means is that the extra-tall S8 brothers go further than the LG G6‘s 18:9 (2:1) aspect ratio, reaching an even weirder 18.5:9.

There haven’t been software leaks that show us why Samsung wanted such wide displays — other than fitting in the almost-tablet-sized 5.8- and 6.2-inches screens in chassis roughly as big as their predecessors — but you will sure get a lot of content on them.

And, in case you just wanted to see a working unit of the device, we’ve got you covered. Enjoy the clip and drop us a comment below.