Samsung will soon offer LTE version of the Gear S3 Classic

Late last year we reviewed the Samsung Gear S3 Frontier, and to this day it remains one of our favorite wearables. However, the style of that variant isn’t exactly for everyone. Instead, some may prefer the classier look of the Gear S3 Classic. Now, that option is available in both Wi-Fi and LTE variants…

Originally Samsung launched the Gear S3 Classic solely in its Bluetooth/Wi-Fi variant, leaving LTE exclusively to the S3 Frontier. Pricing details are not available for this new model just yet, but Samsung says that it will be available from AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless, but didn’t provide a date.

Like the standard Gear S3 Classic, the LTE model will offer up a polished silver design, rotating bezel, Tizen OS, and gorgeous AMOLED display. If Android Wear isn’t your thing, this is an excellent alternative. Pricing for the Gear S3 Frontier LTE lands around $399, so it’s probably safe to assume that this model will as well…