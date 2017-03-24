Previously announced Movado Connect pictured with minimalistic circular design

Following the debut of Android Wear 2.0 OEMs are coming out left and right to announce their new wearables running the OS. Earlier this month Movado announced that it would be making its first Android Wear smartwatch this year, but didn’t give us any images to go along with it. Now, we’re finally getting a look at that upcoming release…

Via the official Android Wear account on Twitter, we get our first look at the Movado Connect. This upcoming smartwatch will pack features like NFC for Android Pay, and at a glance the button on this watch looks like it could potentially pack a rotating crown, although that isn’t confirmed as of yet.

The overall design seems very sleek and minimalistic, and personally, I absolutely love it. We’ll hopefully learn more about the Connect as it’s displayed at Baselworld 2017. As for a release date, all we know so far is that Movado will be launching this sometime during 2017, more information is available in our original post.