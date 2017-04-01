This week’s top stories: Hands-on w/ Galaxy S8/S8+, 5 apps to download this month, Essential’s bezel-less Android phone & more
We kick things off this week with the official launch of Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and S8+ and go hands-on. We also break down carrier availability, specs and much more for the flagship phones. Andy Rubin gives us our first peek at Essential’s bezel-less smartphone now confirmed to run Android. And a purported 2017 Moto X leaks with metal body, Snapdragon 625, dual-camera, and more.
We go hands-on with 5 Android apps you should download this month. Google Translate 5.8 adds definitions for translated words as other Google apps get updates. And Pixel Launcher begins A/B testing a new layout with a rounded search bar and no weather/date widget.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:
Android |
- Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ officially announced w/ ‘Infinity Display’, Snapdragon 835, Bixby [Video]
- Here’s how the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ compare in size to the Pixel XL, LG G6 & more [Gallery]
- Videos proves that Samsung Galaxy S8 can be unlocked by a photo, using facial recognition [U]
- You can watch Samsung’s Galaxy S8 event right here at 11 ET [Livestream]
- Samsung’s Galaxy S8 launcher app drawer works a lot like a weird version of the Pixel Launcher
- The Galaxy S8 comes with a sweet pair of $99 Harman AKG earbuds in the box
- Pixel Launcher A/B testing new layout with rounded search bar, no weather/date widget
- Purported 2017 Moto X leaks with metal body, Snapdragon 625, dual-camera, and more
- Carrier availability: Here’s what we know about Samsung Galaxy S8 & S8+
- Andy Rubin gives us our first peek at Essential’s bezel-less smartphone [Updated]
Apps |
- What feature does Allo need to add before you really use the app? [Poll]
- Hands-on with 5 Android apps you should download in March 2017
- Hangouts 18 rolling out now, prepares the app to remove SMS functionality [APK Teardown]
- Google removes location sharing from Google+ as it appears for more Google Maps users
- Google Translate 5.8 adds definitions for translated words, easy account switcher
- Google Allo could get new ‘quick selfie’ feature, backup & restore, ability to add stickers to photos
GOOG |
- What was today’s best April Fool’s Day joke from Google? [Poll]
- Roundup: All the April Fools’ products from Google, Alphabet, and more
This week’s top videos |
- Hands on with the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ [Video]
- Watch the Samsung Galaxy S8 get unboxed underwater surrounded by sharks [Video]