This week’s top stories: Hands-on w/ Galaxy S8/S8+, 5 apps to download this month, Essential’s bezel-less Android phone & more

In this week’s top stories: Hands-on w/ the Galaxy S8 and S8+, 5 Android apps to download this month, a first look at Essential’s bezel-less Android phone, and much more.

We kick things off this week with the official launch of Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and S8+ and go hands-on. We also break down carrier availability, specs and much more for the flagship phones. Andy Rubin gives us our first peek at Essential’s bezel-less smartphone now confirmed to run Android. And a purported 2017 Moto X leaks with metal body, Snapdragon 625, dual-camera, and more.

We go hands-on with 5 Android apps you should download this month. Google Translate 5.8 adds definitions for translated words as other Google apps get updates. And Pixel Launcher begins A/B testing a new layout with a rounded search bar and no weather/date widget.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:

Android |

Apps |

GOOG |

This week’s top videos |

Subscribe to get all 9to5Google’s stories delivered to your inbox daily. And to 9to5Toys for the best deals from around the web.