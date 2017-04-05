Gboard 6.2 for Android features a draggable keyboard, rounded keys, GIF suggestions, more

The latest beta of Gboard for Android is rolling out now with several new features and minor aesthetic tweaks. Key boarders are now rounded in version 6.2, while there is a new ‘pop-out’ mode to drag the keyboard more freely around the screen.

Slightly reminiscent of the stock iOS keyboard, key borders now feature rounded corners instead of being completely squared off. The square motif is still present when borders are disabled and users press down on any key to reveal secondary symbols.

Tapping the ‘G’ icon reveals a new keyboard for faster navigation. Featuring large up/down/left/right arrows, as well as buttons to copy, paste, and quickly move forwards and backwards, this optimized view is especially geared to quickly moving around text.

In addition to emojis, the suggestions strip will now also surface relevant GIFs. After typing certain works like hey and jumping a line, the left most suggestion in the row will open up GIF search in compatible apps.

The most notable addition in version 6.2 is a new pop-out mode. Enabled by first going into one-handed mode, there is a new button to pop the keyboard out in the bottom corner. When active, this smaller window can be moved so that it consumers approximately two-thirds of your screen. The keyboard can be further adjusted by dragging the corners.

Typing space is visibly reduced, with the are surrounding the keyboard showing a blank background. A more useful implementation would float the keyboard so that users could see what is behind it.

Sign-up for the beta version via the Play Store.