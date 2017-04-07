Carl Pei says that OnePlus has finally fixed the OnePlus 3T’s input lag issue

There’s no doubt that the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T are great smartphones, especially for their cost. However, there has been one constant issue on these devices that soured the experience to a degree — touch latency. According to the company’s co-founder, Carl Pei, this issue has finally been fixed.

Pei revealed on Twitter last night, with minimal details, that the company has finally “checked off” the issues regarding touch latency on the OnePlus 3/3T. Of course, we’ve yet to learn when this update will be rolling out to user’s devices, but it’s at least nice to hear that the company has made progress on this matter following the “fix” that didn’t fix anything in Android Nougat a few months ago. As 9to5Google’s own Stephen Hall demonstrated, input lag was still very much present on the phone following that update.

Pei’s tweet further reveals that the company’s next area of focus is on the alert slider. If you’re not aware, the alert slider is currently a feature that only OnePlus takes advantage of, providing a hardware switch on the side of the phone that allows users to change their notification settings quickly and easily. Users have apparently been hoping to see more customizable controls come to this feature for a while now, so perhaps that’s what OnePlus is working on…