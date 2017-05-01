May security patch now available for Nexus/Pixel devices, factory images & OTAs live

Following some devices accidentally receiving the May security patch a few weeks early, the OTA is now officially rolling out. The first update to 7.1.2 features minor bug fixes and a number of security patches for Google Pixel and Nexus devices.

Nintendo Switch

For the Pixel and Pixel XL, Rogers notes only security updates, with devices on the Canadian carrier no longer receiving their own specific build. However, there are seperate builds for Deutsche Telekom and Verizon.

There are 20 issues resolved in the security patch dated 2017-05-01 and 98 in the 2017-05-05 one. According to Google, the two security patch level strings provide “Android partners with the flexibility to more quickly fix a subset of vulnerabilities that are similar across all Android devices.”

Google devices will receive the latter patch, while devices from other manufactures will also feature OEM-specific fixes.

Vulnerabilities range from moderate to critical, with the most severe possibly enabling remote code execution when browsing, using email, or MMS. As usual, Google notes that there are no reports of customers being affected by these security issues.

The full download and OTA links are below. If you need help, check out our guides on how to flash a factory image or sideload an OTA.