Some Galaxy S8/S8+ owners can claim 6 months of Netflix, a free microSD card and case

Every phone offers up a handful of extras along with the device. In some cases that’s a pair of headphones, a free case, an improved warranty, or some free software goodies. With its latest flagship, the Galaxy S8, Samsung is offering an excellent collection of promotional items for those who have recently purchased.

Available via the Shop Samsung app on the Galaxy S8 and S8+ (download on Google Play), owners of these two phones can claim a number of free perks to go along with their smartphone. The first of those is a 6-month membership to Netflix. Along with that, owners can also claim a free 64GB microSD card to double their device’s storage to 128GB. Lastly, a case is available with a built-in stand. Together, that’s an awesome combo for media.

However, the caveat here is that only S8 owners who purchased their device between May 3rd and May 16th are eligible. That means those who pre-ordered are ineligible, but they already got some awesome rebates and a free Gear VR headset.

To redeem your goodies, head over to the Shop Samsung app, fill out the requested information (name, address, proof of purchase).