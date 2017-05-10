Google acquires Owlchemy Labs, VR game studio behind ‘Job Simulator’

Besides Daydream, Google is responsible for a number of other virtual reality efforts like apps for the Oculus and HTC Vive platforms. The company is doubling down on their commitment to the space with the acquisition of VR studio Owlchemy Labs.

Founded in 2011, Owlchemy Labs is known for titles like Job Simulator and more recently Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality. At the moment, those games are available on full-featured platforms like Oculus, HTC Vive, and PlayStation VR, and not more mobile solutions.

Google notes that the studio has set “a high bar for what engagement can be like in virtual worlds” with “thoughtful interactive experiences that are responsive, intuitive, and feel natural.”

It appears that the Google is taking a similar approach to their purchase of Tilt Brush developers Skillman & Hackett in 2015, with Owlchemy Labs continuing to make titles for other platforms:

Together, we’ll be working to create engaging, immersive games and developing new interaction models across many different platforms to continue bringing the best VR experiences to life.

Other efforts for creating VR content at Google include Earth and YouTube. Just yesterday, the company announced a ‘Street View ready‘ certification program for cameras to ensure high-quality 360 imagery.