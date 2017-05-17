Google releases first build of Android Studio 3.0 with Instant Apps support, more

In a post on the Android Developers Blog, Google today announced the release of Android Studio 3.0. The company explained that Android Studio 3.0 includes three major features…

Google says that the latest Android Studio build includes new app performance tools, Kotlin support, and improved support for large sized app projects:

To accelerate your development flow, Android Studio 3.0 includes three major features: a new suite of app performance profiling tools to quickly diagnose performance issues, support for the Kotlin programming language, and increased Gradle build speeds for large sized app projects.

The changes don’t stop there, though. Android Studio 3.0 also adds support for Instant App development, as well as other Android O features.

Android Studio 3.0 also tightly integrates with Android platform development with these additional key features: support for Instant App development, inclusion of the Google Play Store in the Android O emulator system images, and new wizards for Android O development.

All in all, Google says that Android Studio 3.0 includes over 20 new features made for developers. It’s important to note that this version is just now in Canary state, which means it will have more than its share of bugs. Nevertheless, it should allow for developers to start experimenting and getting ready for Android O.

Many more of the technical details can be found on the Android Developers Blog, as well as in the below video.