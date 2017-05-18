Actions on Google and keyboard support in Google Assistant beginning to rollout [Gallery]

Announced at yesterday’s I/O keynote, support for typing in Google Assistant is beginning to rollout to some users, with a new keyboard icon appearing in the bottom left corner. Additionally, Actions on Google with new Explore and Your Stuff tabs are rolling out.

When you opt to use text input for Assistant, a standard keyboard will pop-up with a “Type a message” field just above it. At the very right is a microphone icon if you want to revert back to using your voice to issue commands to Assistant. When text is entered, that icon switches to a send button.

As a result of the keyboard, the Assistant interface is very slightly tweaked with the four colored Google dots now somewhat smaller. Also, there is now an arrow just above the panel that reminds users Assistant can be expanded to take up the entire screen.

Meanwhile, the Google help page has been updated to reference the keyboard and the ability to set it as the default input method in Settings.

Explore and ‘Your Stuff’ is accessible via a new icon in the top right corner of the Assistant panel. The first tab is a more visual tutorial for Assistant that showcases third-party Actions on Google, while the next tab provides a list of what Assistant can do.

The Google Assistant is available on Android devices running Marshmallow and above.

