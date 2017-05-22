9to5Toys Lunch Break: Huawei Watch Stainless Steel from $170, Sony Xperia XZ $330, Logitech K480 Keyboard $23, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Huawei Watch Black Stainless Steel Smartwatch $220, open-box deals from $170
Sony Xperia XZ 32GB Unlocked Android Smartphone for $330 shipped (Orig. $550)
Daily Deals: Logitech Bluetooth Keyboard K480 $23, WD easystore 1TB USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive $45, more
BeatsX W1-enabled Bluetooth Earphones under $100 in multiple colors
LEGO, Batman, Adventure and Fantasy iTunes Digital Movie Sale from $5
Apple iPhone 6s (manufacturer refurb): 16GB $280, 64GB $340, more
App Store Free App of the Week: Eggggg platformer free for very first time (Reg. $3)
- SomaFM Radio Player for iOS free for first time this year (Reg. $8)
- The Amazing Spider-Man 2 is now just $1 on the App Store (Reg. $7)
- Brushstroke for iOS goes free for first time in over 2 years (Reg. $4)
- Knots 3D for iOS free for first time in nearly a year (Reg. $2)
- TopScanner PDF app for iPhone and iPad now available for free (Reg. $2)
Review: This is Ground takes on Apple Watch in style w/ new Connoisseur bands
Review: Eufy’s RoboVac 11 does the dirty work for less than a Roomba, $150 today only
9to5Rewards: Twelve South Action Sleeve for Apple Watch [Giveaway]
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
GameStop, Domino’s, Jiffy Lube, Cabela’s, more gift cards up to 20% off
Save on Mac/PC and iPad input devices in today’s Amazon Gold Box, priced from $15
- Rachio Smart Sprinkler Controller + $50 Amazon Gift Card: 8-Zone $200, more
- Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Car Vent Mount $5 (Reg. $10), more
- Apple AirPort Express Base Station now $69, add AirPlay streaming to old speakers
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac Game/App Deals: Severed, Spider-Man, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: BioShock Collection from $24, FIFA 17 $16, more
- Akai Professional Project 50X Headphones for $50 shipped (Reg. $90)
- FitDesk v3.0 Desk Bike w/ Extension Kit for $250 shipped (Orig. $400)
- Save 20% off Home and Garden Goods at eBay: Hoover WindTunnel Vacuum (Refurb) $60, more
- Acer 27-inch 1080p Widescreen Display w/ HDMI for $140 shipped (Reg. $200)
- Amazon now offers its 2nd Gen Echo Dot as a certified refurb for $38
- Twelve South’s unique ActionSleeve Armband for Apple Watch now $25
- LEGO Star Wars sets 20% off: save on Original Trilogy kits and more from $10
- Panasonic’s Arc5 Cordless Razor is an Amazon best-seller: $119 (Reg. $200)
- Spotify Premium 3-month trial gets you unlimited music for $1 ($30 value)
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Monoprice is now making a professional quality 3D Printer at just $159
Love Hultén’s new vintage-inspired mahogany Astovox Hi-Fi System
- Atomos Ninja Inferno: A great way to speed up your Panasonic GH5 workflow [Video]
- LEGO’s latest is a massive 2,800-piece Minecraft Mountain Cave set
- WATTS is the customizable battery backup system meant to fit any home
- Kanex debuts new GoPower Magnetic Charging Apple Watch Stand, more
- BOSON Building Blocks bring LEGOs and other projects to Life!
- Amazon upgrades Fire tablet lineup w/ thinner design and new features [Deal]
- Nanoleaf ditches the smartphone with its 12-sided Aurora Remote
- Moog unveils the new limited edition Subsequent 37 CV synth
- The Witcher takes on Game of Thrones with new Netflix series
- Alexa-enabled 4K TVs from Westinghouse hit w/ Fire OS built-in
- Apogee Control now comes free w/ Element 88 Thunderbolt interfaces
- Jammy: the new portable iOS-connected smart guitar with telescopic neck
- Mophie’s new Galaxy S8/S8+ cases add up to 3,300mAh of extra power for $99, available now
- Arckit lets you build custom model cityscapes easier than LEGO
- Polk’s new Chromecast-powered MagniFi soundbar offers 5.1-Ch. surround sound
- Gather tames your desk’s clutter with a stylish and modular organizer
- The Daymak C5 Blast is the “fastest Go-Kart the world has ever seen”
- SolarGaps window blinds hide built-in solar panels, helps renters save on utilities
- Elgato’s Stream Deck brings broadcast-level control to your Twitch stream
- Nike’s new Air Jordan 13 Golf brings iconic retro style to the course
MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:
Bose SoundLink Mini Series I Bluetooth speaker for $130 shipped (refurb, Orig. $200)
Samsung Gear IconX Cord-free Earbuds w/ 4GB storage $75 shipped
Blue Yeti Blackout Microphone + Watch Dogs 2 for PC: $90 (Reg. $140)
- ALPS Mountaineering Lynx 1-Person Tent for $58
- Garmin Forerunner 735XT Smartwatch for $315
- Wired and Popular Science Magazine Bundle: 1yr for just $8
- GreenWorks 80V 16-inch Cordless String Trimmer $149, more
- iClever BoostCube+ 24W Dual USB Wall Charger $7, more
- Linksys Tri-band Smart 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router for $70
- Osprey Farpoint 55 Travel Backpack goes to $135
- DJI Phantom 4 Drone w/ 4K Camera (refurb): $729
- Print, scan, copy and more on Ricoh’s Color Laser Printer: $135
- Linksys & SURFboard DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modems $20
- BJ’s 1-Year Membership lets you save on groceries $25
- Fallout 4 Vault Dweller’s Official Strategy Guide $10
- George Foreman Quesadilla Maker for $14 (Reg. $22)