Our first full look at Andy Rubin’s Essential Phone: $700, near bezel-free, titanium & ceramic, magnetic accessory dock [Gallery]

It’s just over two months since we got our first peek at the Essential Phone – a new smartphone from father-of-Android Andy Rubin – and we how have our first full look at the device and its specs.

Despite the name sounding like something basic, it’s a flagship device, priced at $699, having a near-bezel-free design, constructed from titanium and ceramic materials, and with an impressive spec …

The Verge reports that it has a Qualcomm 835 processor, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage – and will be compatible with all major carriers. The rear-facing camera is a 13MP dual-camera one, the second camera a monochrome one designed for low-light photography. Even the front-facing camera is 8MP and supports 4K video.

One of the standout design features is the way that the screen wraps around the front-facing camera.

The choice of case materials isn’t just for bragging rights, claims the company.

It is built with a combination of titanium and ceramic so it can survive a drop test “without blemish, unlike the aluminum competitor devices” (Those would be Samsung and Apple, if you’re wondering).

The main connector is USB-C, but it also offers wireless data transfer and a magnetic connector designed to support an entire ecosystem of accessories.

Essential will ship a 360-degree camera that can click in to the top of the phone, and the company will also offer a charging dock. Both connect to the phone with small metal pogo pins. They won’t entirely replace USB-C for most people, but Essential is clearly hoping that they could someday.

One thing you won’t get is a 3.5mm headphone socket: Essential has followed Apple’s lead in dropping this in light of the widespread use of wireless headphones. You do get a dongle in the box to connect wired headphones to the USB-C port.

Interesting side-note: iPhone-maker Foxconn is one of the investors in the company.

We’ll doubtless hear more about the device, including U.S. launch date, when Andy Rubin goes on stage this evening at the Code Conference. You can watch it live starting at 6PM PT / 9PM ET. In the meantime, check out the gallery of photos below.