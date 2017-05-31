Samsung Gear VR’s Oculus app gets support for Chromecast streaming

Oculus has today announced that it’s adding Chromecast support to its app for Gear VR. With the latest version of the app, you can simultaneously stream everything you’re experiencing in your headset to a TV…

Per the Oculus blog:

Today, we’re excited to announce Chromecast support for Gear VR! Now, you’ll be able to share all of your Gear VR experiences directly from the headset by streaming to your TV in real-time. All you need is the latest version of both the Oculus mobile app and Android. Just hit the Cast button, select your favorite nearby Cast-enabled device, and step inside Gear VR while your friends sit back and enjoy the ride.

It’s a really nifty new feature for a variety of reasons. If you want to introduce your friends to VR, you’ll now be able to see what they’re seeing and help direct them around their experience. You could also use the feature to host VR parties, as Oculus mentions, allowing everyone in the room to share in the excitement.

Another use case that would prove useful is using this to more easily capture recordings of your VR journeys. You could easily connect your Chromecast to an HDMI-supported recording device, cast away, and record or livestream that footage to Twitch or YouTube.

The Oculus mobile app isn’t on the Play Store, but you’ll be able to update it to the latest version on your device if you’ve connected your Gear VR headset.