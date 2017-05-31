Pre-orders for Sony’s crazy Android projector, the Xperia Touch, start June 16th for $1,699

Sony tends to play it pretty safe with its smartphones, but the company is going way outside of its comfort zone with one of its latest products. The Sony Xperia Touch is a crazy Android-powered projector, and today Sony has finally revealed how much it will cost and when you can buy it.

The best gifts for Android users

Stepping back, the Xperia Touch isn’t like anything we’ve ever really seen before. Unlike other Android projectors which toss whatever is on their built-in display to a wall, the Xperia Touch throws an image to a table or wall and allows you to interact with it. Essentially, it becomes an Android tablet on whatever surface you want.

In the promo video below, Sony shows the potential use cases of video calling (although I’m not sure where the built-in 13MP camera is supposed to be) or using it to play multi-player games like air hockey. Further, and probably the most practical use case, is using the Touch as a reference when doing some sort of work such as cooking. I could also easily see this coming in handy when performing other messy tasks like mechanical work.

Sony will open up sales of the Xperia Touch on June 16th for a whopping $1,699, but with a catch. Sales will be available exclusively through Sony at the company’s NYC display room at 25 Madison Ave.