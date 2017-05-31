Sony Xperia XZ Premium and XA1 Ultra go up for pre-order in the US on June 12th

Sony has never made a splash in the US market, but we’re glad to see the company finally making its phones easier to access in the States over the past couple of years. Today, Sony has announced when US buyers will be able to get their hands on the company’s latest devices.

If you recall, Sony’s latest flagship, the Xperia XZ Premium, was showcased back at MWC with every impressive spec Sony could cram in. The phone is powered by the latest version of Android, 7.1 Nougat, and offers up top-of-the-line specifications. That’s headlined by the Snapdragon 835 chipset and the 5.5-inch 4K HDR display. Further, Sony has made some big camera improvements, this time packing a 19MP sensor with low-light and stabilization enhancements, as well as the ability to shoot slow-motion video at 960fps.

On the other hand, Sony also debuted the Xperia XA1 Ultra, its other phone making its way to the US. This budget-oriented phablet offers up a 6-inch edge-to-edge 1080p display, 23MP rear camera, 16MP front camera with OIS, octa-core Helio P20 chipset, and 4GB of RAM.

These two phones will both be available in the United States from Amazon and Best Buy among other retailers. The Xperia XZ Premium will land at $799 unlocked and the Xperia XA1 Ultra will ask a lower price, but Sony has yet to confirm what that will be.