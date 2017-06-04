PSA: Having problems with your Google Home? You’re not alone

I’ve been noticing a weird issue with Google Home off and on for the last couple weeks, but it has become particularly annoying this weekend. Basically, the device has been interrupting many of my queries with “Sorry, something went wrong,” and then asks me to try again in a few seconds. At first I chalked it up to a random glitch on my end, but it seems it’s a bit more than that.

If you’re experiencing this problem as well, just know that you’re not alone.

If you’ve been experiencing this annoyance, you know exactly what’s happening: You say “Okay Google,” and then before you even get a chance to ask your query, you’re interrupted with something along the lines of “Hmm, something went wrong” or “There was a glitch, try again in a few seconds.” It was sporadically happening over the last couple weeks for me, but now it’s become almost every time.

I tweeted about it this morning, to which several people replied saying that they’re having the same exact problem. Also worth noting is that the Google Product Forum is currently filled with people mentioning it. Their accounts seem to line up pretty well with what I’ve dealt with, and presumably what many others are experiencing. Here’s one example:

Out of nowhere Google Home began not responding and saying “having a problem, try back in a few seconds”. Removing power and resetting does work for a couple commands, then back to same problem. Have had no problem for 5 months, now send to be getting worse. Same location, router fine, shows device on my network.

Google says it’s aware of the issue and working to resolve it:

We are aware of the issue. We appreciate your patience while we’re looking into it. To help us, please continue to file feedback via the Google Home app with the instructions below.