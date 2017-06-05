June security patch rolling out to Nexus/Pixel devices, factory images & OTAs live

For those not in the Beta Program running the latest Android O developer preview, the June security patch is now rolling out. Still on 7.1.2, this update features minor bug fixes and a number of security patches for Google Pixel and Nexus devices.

Nintendo Switch

For the Pixel and Pixel XL, Canadian carrier Rogers notes a VoLTE fix in addition to security updates. Like last month, there are seperate builds for Deutsche Telekom and Verizon, but also T-Mobile, Fi carriers, and Rogers devices.

There are 21 issues resolved in the security patch dated 2017-06-01 and 80 in the 2017-06-05 one. Google notes that the two security patch level strings provide “Android partners with the flexibility to more quickly fix a subset of vulnerabilities that are similar across all Android devices.”

Google devices will receive the latter patch, while devices from other manufactures will also feature OEM-specific fixes.

Vulnerabilities range from moderate to critical, with the most severe possibly enabling remote code execution when browsing, using email, or MMS. However, Google notes that there are no reports of customers being affected by these security issues.

The full download and OTA links are below. If you need help, check out our guides on how to flash a factory image or sideload an OTA.