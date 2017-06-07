DirecTV Now will work exclusively on Chrome, dropping Safari & Internet Explorer in July

DirecTV Now, a live-TV streaming service that piggybacks on AT&T’s television services, is one of the ways that cable cord-cutters can still access their favorite shows online. Now, without any official notice as of this writing, customers visiting the site on Safari and Internet Explorer are being told to download Google Chrome as other browsers will no longer be supported after June…

UAG Samsung Galaxy S8 Cases

An AppleInsider reader first noticed the pop-up when they tried to log into their account using Safari on Mac.

The full message reads:

For our best streaming experience, DIRECTV NOW will live exclusively on Google Chrome when accessed via your computer. We will no longer be supporting Safari or Internet Explorer browsers after June. And of Course the DIRECTV NOW App will still be your go-to when streaming on your mobile devices.

AT&T launched DirecTV Now last November offering over 100 channels and plans starting as low as $35 a month. The service quickly grew in popularity as AT&T offered promotions including giving away free Apple TVs and also giving several months of membership to anyone who purchased eligible LeEco products.