Android O introduces a gorgeous new look for media art in notification controls

With the second Android O Developer Preview, we saw some small changes to the design of notifications. While these looked decent enough, with the third beta build, the notifications that display media art received an update that makes it look gorgeous…

In previous builds of Android, when there was media art within the notification, it would just display the image in full. Now, when you pull down your notification shade, notifications that have media controls will change color based on the album art. Additionally, the color will fade over the top over art.

For the full list of changes hitting Pixel and Nexus devices with this third Developer Preview, make sure to head on over to our post which is being regularly updated as we find new things.