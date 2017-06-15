Twitter announces ‘new look’ w/ rounded interface, rolling out to Android, Lite, and web

After beginning a rollout to Android last weekend, Twitter has made its “new look” official. With “intuitive icons” and refined typography, this redesign unifies the Twitter branding and experience on the web and mobile.

Twitter has revamped its suite of well-known icons to be “lighter” as outlines and with a focus on new users. Reply is now a speech bubble after some confused the original arrow-shaped icon as a return button. Other icons, like retweet and direct messages, are also more rounded.

These new icons are visible on the main tab and underneath each tweet, as well as in the status bar when you receive a notification.

Fonts are all-around larger and bolder, while Twitter has switched to circular profile photos and a general rounded motif for buttons and fields throughout Android. Other subtle features include how the photo viewer colors its background based on the image you’re currently viewing.

Meanwhile, other features like live retweet and like counts and the navigation drawer have been on the Android client for quite a while now.

A majority of these changes are rolling out to the web, iOS, Android, TweetDeck, and even Twitter Lite over the coming days and weeks.