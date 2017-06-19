OnePlus 5 confirmed to have a higher price tag, ‘portrait mode’ for dual-cameras [Video]

We’re just a day away from the launch of the OnePlus 5 and while we already know a lot about it, there are still quite a few details that we don’t. Now, in a new video, we’re getting some minor details confirmed.

The best gifts for Android users

OnePlus invited The Verge to its office in Shenzen, China where the publication was given some behind the scenes insight on what goes into OnePlus’ smartphones, especially the OnePlus 5.

The video primarily focuses on what the company went through in designing its new phone. Of course, we get a few new looks at that same design we saw last week, but the main story here is in the new details. First off, we get a pretty extensive look at what decisions went into the “class-leading camera.”

There are a handful of prototypes seen in the video, including a couple we saw in leaks, but the final design the company settled on placed the cameras in the top corner to minimize the camera bump.

Like Apple’s iPhone 7 Plus, the dual-camera setup on the OnePlus 5 serves two main purposes. The first is portrait mode, a way of using the data coming from the two sensors to create an enhanced image through software. Further, the camera can be used to zoom in a bit further without losing quality. How well these work will rely on software, though, but OnePlus seems fairly confident. Also worth noting is that the camera app shown in this video looks quite a lot like Google’s.

The other big detail that was confirmed in this video was pricing. While we still don’t know how much the OnePlus 5 will cost, we do now know for a fact that it is going to be more expensive than any OnePlus device before it. The OnePlus 3T landed at $439 when it launched, so I’d bet that the OnePlus 5 will land somewhere between $499 and $549 when it goes official tomorrow.