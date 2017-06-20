Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow launches June 29, trailer features Stephen Hawking, George Takei, Bill Nye, and Neil DeGrasse Tyson [Video]

After first announcing a new mobile Futurama game back in February, and teasing it with an initial trailer last month, TinyCo has revealed that Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow will be launched on June 29.

The company has also created a new trailer for the game (below) featuring Stephen Hawking, George Takei, Bill Nye, and Neil DeGrasse Tyson …

The trailer was created in partnership with Futurama creator and Matt Groening, working with the original Futurama writing team.

Matt Groening previously told us that the game effectively offers some brand new Futurama episodes in game form, also featuring the original writers, cast, and animators.

Oh, you guys wanna do a game? That’s fine. But we’re gonna sneak some more Futurama episodes in there on whatever device people are gonna be using.

You can view the trailer below. An earlier, and much simpler, freemium Futurama game is available on Google Play.

Watch out for the new one on June 29.