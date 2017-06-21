Having trouble connecting your DJI Spark to Android? Here’s how to fix it

DJI’s latest drone, the Spark, got some serious attention when it was announced last month and today I finally got my hands on one. The adorably tiny drone is advertised as something for beginners that doesn’t require much in terms of setup. Currently though, there are some issues with the Spark’s WiFi connection. If you’re experiencing issues, here’s how to fix it.

Users across the board are reporting problems with the Spark’s WiFi radios, but the issue is especially bad on Android devices. Long story short, the Spark tends to make it difficult to actually connect to its WiFi network for both the initial setup and flight. First off, though, let’s take a closer look at the standard setup process for the Spark.

How to set up the DJI Spark with Android

The first thing you’ll need to do is connect to and activate your new drone. To do that, simply follow the steps below.

Charge your DJI Spark battery fully and insert into drone. Download the DJI Go 4 app from the Google Play Store. Open DJI Go 4 and ensure the app is set to connect to a DJI Spark. Turn on your DJI Spark (one tap and one long press until fans kick in). In the DJI Go 4 app on your device, tap Enter Device and connect to the Spark’s WiFi network.* Enter the password found under the battery on your Spark and on the carrying case. Turn off mobile data. After you’ve connected to the Spark, you will be asked to activate the product and check for firmware updates. Once these steps have been completed, you should now be able to fly your DJI Spark.

Now, what you’ve seen above is the ideal scenario. If your experience ends up anything like mine, you’ll be presented with one major issue first — you can’t find the Spark’s WiFi network. This is because the Spark automatically searches the WiFi networks around you and tries to find the frequency with the least amount of “noise” to keep a strong signal. Unfortunately, the Spark commonly pushes past what most mobile devices typically search for.

Both my Pixel XL (Android O Beta) and my Samsung Galaxy S8 (Android 7.1) both couldn’t recognize the Spark’s network without first resetting the WiFi signal. Quite a lot of users are reporting the same problem on iOS devices as well. Thankfully, there is a fairly easy workaround.

How to reset DJI Spark WiFi

Turn on your DJI Spark (one tap and one long press until the fans kick in). Open the DJI Go 4 app on your Android device and tap Enter Device. From there you should be presented with your device’s WiFi menu. Press and hold the Spark’s power button until the drone beeps once, twice, and then three times (9-10 seconds). This resets the Spark’s WiFi network. On your smartphone, the Spark’s WiFi network should appear as a secured network From here, locate your Spark’s carrying case. The WiFi password will be listed next to the QR code. Input that password and tap Connect.

Once you’ve followed these steps, your device should have no issues connecting to the DJI Spark. When in use I’ve had no major issues with the app just yet, but the range is definitely minimal with my Pixel XL.

If you’re interested in expanding the range, you should definitely pick up the Spark Controller (Fly More Bundle). To connect that, just follow the steps in the manual. The controller, thankfully, works a lot better.

We’ve reached out to DJI for clarification on what’s going on and when a potential fix will be implemented. The company has told us that a firmware update will be coming to fix this problem.