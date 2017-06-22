Samsung announces Galaxy Folder 2 flip phone w/ Android 6.0, available in South Korea

With Verizon announcing its first LTE feature phone last week and today’s announcement of the Galaxy Folder 2, it seems that flip phones are seeing a minor comeback. Made by Samsung, this second-generation device is considered a “folder phone” and smartphone hybrid.

Available in South Korea, Samsung positions the device as providing the intuitiveness of flip phones, but with smartphone features.

The former is achieved by a large keypad, with separate shortcut buttons for contacts, texting, social, and camera next to the D-pad. Just above are the familiar Android navigation bar buttons, but in physical form. Other design flourishes include a smooth front and rear, as well as a soft touch material that provides “excellent grip.”

Meanwhile, the smartphone half is powered by Android 6.0 Marshmallow. Customizations include a widget that provides quick access to the pedometer and data usage information. There is also an “Easy Mode” to increase icon and text size.

On the hardware front, there is a 3.8-inch display, but no outward-facing screen when closed. A 1.4GHz quad-core processor with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage drives the flip phone. Expansion is possible thanks to a microSD card slot with a 1,950mAh battery rounding out the remaining specs.

The Galaxy Folder 2 will be available in black or burgundy, with both 3G and LTE variants at 297,000 won ($260.)