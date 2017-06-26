The Nokia 6 lands in the US this July for $229 on Amazon

A few months after its initial announcement, Nokia has today finally revealed more information on bringing its first collection of Android smartphones to the United States, starting with the Nokia 6.

The past year or so has been full of companies pulling on the nostalgia card. BlackBerry is back in the smartphone space and Nintendo is bringing some of our favorite video game characters to mobile devices. Along with that Nokia has returned with a new lineup of Android-powered smartphones.

The Nokia 6 was first announced back in February along with the Nokia 5 and Nokia 3. All three smartphones were promised near-stock operating systems, quick updates, and affordable price points. The “flagship” of the bunch, though, is the Nokia 6.

This device offers up a 5.5-inch 1080p display, Snapdragon 430 processor, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. Further, it has an aluminum unibody design and is manufactured by Foxconn. It also offers a 16MP rear camera, 8MP front camera, and Android 7.1.1.

The Nokia 6 will sell on Amazon in the US for a reasonable $229 unlocked starting in July. That price gets you the GSM-only version of the phone which packs dual-SIM slots and full support for T-Mobile. It also supports AT&T, but only gets partial LTE support on that carrier due to the lack of bands 29 and 30.

