LG’s upcoming V30 flagship will reportedly drop its second display, switch to OLED

According to a new report from XDA, LG plans to ditch its signature secondary with the V30 later this year. The secondary display as a differentiator for both the V10 and V20 devices, but LG apparently doesn’t plan to continue that trend this year…

Samsung U28E590D 28-Inch 4K Monitor

The report explains that in addition to dropping the second screen technology, LG also plans to switch to an OLED panel with the V30 this year. Most past LG flagships have featured LCD panels, but this year the company will reportedly switch to OLED as it continues to invest in OLED technology.

One possibility as to why LG would remove the second screen is that it will adopt an 18:9 aspect ratio on the new device, in which case a taller screen would make the benefits of a second display somewhat redundant.

In addition to those details, XDA offers up a bit more information about the device’s specifications:

The same source has confirmed a few additional details about this device: it should launch with a Snapdragon 835 SoC with 4GB of RAM, there will be a variant with 64GB of storage, and the device will also retain a microSD card slot for storage expansion. In most other aspects, the device can be summarized as a larger version of the existing LG G6 flagship smartphone.

Other reports have claimed similar specifications, noting of an announcement at IFA 2017 in Berlin. Renders have also imagined what the device could look like, though they depict a second-screen.