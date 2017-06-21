Report says LG plans to introduce its LG V30 at IFA 2017 in Berlin

A new report out of Korean media today says that LG is planning to introduce its latest-generation flagship V30 at IFA in Berlin. If the report turns out to be true, this will mark the first time that a V-series flagship from the Korean company is introduced at the IFA expo…

The report also notes that LG is planning to hold preorder sales for the V30 (at least through “3 South Korean mobile network providers”), which marks a first for the series. The LG V10 and LG V20, announced in 2015 and 2016, respectively, did not have preorders. Whether or not there will be preorders in other locales, such as the United States, isn’t clear.

Moreover, the report says that the V30 will have an OLED display and bezel-less design, aligning with previous rumors. The V30 is expected to pack a second display, but it’s not known how it will compare with the above-main-display found on previous models. Some leaked renders showed off a concept where that display slides out from under the standard display, but it’s not clear if that design will make it to the final shipping product.

Interestingly, this report just barely lines up with a prior report from another Korean media outlet. The Investor said earlier this month that LG was planning to launch the LG V30 in August. Today’s report notes a date of the “day before the opening day of IFA 2017,” which would appropriately be August 31st.

A launch at IFA would put the LG V30 a little bit ahead of the competition in terms of announcement date, and LG’s interest here is most likely to give its devices an advantage over Samsung’s forthcoming Note release, which will probably come sometime in September. Being ahead of the latest iPhones wouldn’t hurt either.