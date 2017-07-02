Google Drive’s new ‘Backup and Sync’ tool was quietly delayed w/ no firm release date

Google announced a new tool for Google Drive users a few weeks ago called “Backup and Sync.” The new tool, set to replace Google Drive’s current desktop uploader was set to release last week, but the company quietly pushed that back with an update to its original post.

As of June 26th, Google has decided to push back the release of “Backup and Sync” from its original June 28th launch date to a future date. G Suite product release page seems to confirm a July 12th launch for the tool, but Google’s wording makes it seem like that isn’t a concrete launch date just yet.

Update (June 26th, 2017): Based on your valuable feedback, we’ve decided to delay the launch of Backup and Sync while we make improvements to the product. We’re planning to launch in the next several weeks, but please monitor the G Suite Release Calendar for the specific date.

If you’ll recall, Google Drive’s Backup and Sync tool is built not just to upload individual files to the cloud, but backup your entire computer’s files (or at least specific directories) in the background. It will work with both Windows and macOS computers with a simple Google account sign-in to get things going, even offering integration with Google Photos.