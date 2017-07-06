Google VR releases Minecraft-esque ‘Blocks’ tool to create objects, scenes for VR/AR

Content for virtual reality is being created at a tremendous pace as the field sees more and more consumer devices and interest. Hoping to address how most 3D content is still created on 2D screens, Google is releasing Blocks, a simple tool for creating and sharing objects in virtual reality.

Google VR notes that Blocks is “simple enough for anyone to use, even those without any prior modeling experience.” As the name suggests, “it’s designed to feel more like playing with children’s blocks than working with traditional 3D modeling software.”

Similar to Tilt Brush, users are presented with a palette of colors, shapes, and other tools that allow users to create small objects to entire scenes. The latter include skyscapes and forests or more simply tacos, robots, and other intricate items that can carry a lot of detail.

The creation aspect is very much like Minecraft, but without the gaming aspect and dedicated to actual work. When finished, objects can be exported as an OBJ to use in AR or VR apps. One small social aspect allows users to explore and remix other people’s works.

Blocks is available for free starting today on the Oculus Rift through the Oculus Store and the HTC Vive on Steam.