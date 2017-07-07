YouTube TV for Android updated with bottom bar navigation

In late May, YouTube for Android switched to bottom bar navigation as part of a broader redesign of its clients. YouTube TV is now following in its footsteps, with the latest update bringing the same redesign.

The bottom bar itself has a similar design to YouTube’s with gray icons and text against a white background. Your currently viewed tab also gets highlighted in red.

As part of the switch to the new navigation, the action bar in YouTube TV has been shrunk. This results in a noticeably smaller profile image. Unfortunately, the ability to swipe through tabs is now lost with this new design.

Screen density and how much you can view remains mostly unchanged, though picture-in-picture for minimized viewing results in a very thick bottom bar.

YouTube TV is currently only available in five markets, though the company announced a wider rollout of the $35/per month service. In the coming weeks, the cord-cutting subscription will expand to Dallas-Fort Worth, Washington, D.C., Houston, Atlanta, Phoenix, Detroit, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Miami-Fort Lauderdale, Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne and Charlotte.

Version 1.04.9 is now widely rolling out via the Play Store.

