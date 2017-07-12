ASUS missed another release date for Android Wear 2.0 on the ZenWatch 3, but it might come today

It’s ridiculous to think that some major, recent Android Wear releases still haven’t picked up Android Wear 2.0, but alas, here we are. Yesterday was supposed to mark the date that ASUS would finally provide ZenWatch 3 owners with the latest flavor of Android Wear, but that deadline has come and gone. Luckily, there might be some good news here.

ASUS has promised and failed to deliver on this update multiple times, and users are certainly not happy about it. Yesterday’s “release” felt the most concrete yet, but it came and went without even a hint that the update was coming. That prompted multiple threads on ASUS’ forums full of unhappy ZenWatch 3 owners, and also the response of ASUS employees.

According to one employee of the company, ASUS finally does have a set time and date for the launch of Android Wear 2.0’s rollout for the ZenWatch 3. Apparently, that day is today, and the time is around 11am EST. From the start of the rollout, all ZenWatch 3 units should have Android Wear 2.0 within 5-7 days.

Of course, take that with a grain of salt since we’ve heard promises before. Hopefully, ASUS can keep its word this time around. If you’re a ZenWatch 3 owner, keep your eyes peeled for Android Wear 2.0 in the coming days!

I’m happy to inform you that the AW2.0 for Zenwatch 3 is ready and will be rolling out starting from July 12 16:00 UTC time! It will take about 5~7 days to roll out this update to every watch in the world, so don’t worry if you can’t receive the update on the first day.

