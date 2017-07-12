Google Play Movies adds HDR playback on 4K movies on Chromecast Ultra

Google has been a bit slow to fully adopt 4K into Google Play Movies, but things are finally starting to pick up steam. Following the introduction of 4K content into its library earlier this year, Google is now expanding that to HDR as well.

The best gifts for Android users

We haven’t seen a tremendous amount of 4K releases on Google Play so far, but the majority of those movies are also now available in HDR. To get access to the enhanced version, you’ll need the 4K version, but you won’t have to repurchase if you already have it. Google will automatically play content in HDR if the connected streaming devices and TV have the ability to do so.

Currently, the best way to get 4K HDR content from Play Movies to your TV is through the Chromecast Ultra, but Google isn’t stopping other supported platforms from accessing the same functionality. At the moment, however, Android TV devices do not support HDR playback. Of course, you’ll need to also have a compatible TV in order to view the content in HDR.

If you want to know exactly which movies support 4K HDR playback, simply head to the Google Play Store and search “HDR.” From there, Play will automatically pull up a curated list of HDR-enabled movies.

At the moment, the list includes films such as Mad Max: Fury Road, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Batman v Superman, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, The LEGO Movie (and, of course, The LEGO Batman Movie), and quite a few others.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news!