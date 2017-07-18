Samsung’s Galaxy S9 will allegedly use the same screen as S8, on-screen fingerprint will likely be attempted

At this point, I think it’s safe to say that the Galaxy S8 has been a hit, and that’s thanks in no small part to Samsung’s incredible Infinity Display. Packing massive screens at 5.8-inches and 6.2-inches on mainstreams flagships sounds insane on paper, but the thin bezels and stretched aspect ratios of the S8 make it work. According to new reports, it seems Samsung is going to do the same thing for the Galaxy S9.

A report from The Bell (via The Investor) claims that Samsung is planning to launch the Galaxy S9 with the same panels found in the current duo of Galaxy S8 devices. The reuse of the 5.77-inch and 6.22-inch panels shouldn’t come as a surprise given customer reactions, and the same curved corners will be in play again. The report says that Samsung is taking this route to avoid taking too many risks with next year’s phone.

The report further states that Samsung is going to give an on-screen fingerprint scanner another shot following its failures to include the technology in the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8. Hopefully, Samsung can take advantage of new technologies such as Qualcomm’s recent breakthrough to bring this much-needed upgrade to the Galaxy S9.

Of course, we’re still quite a ways out from the launch of the Galaxy S9, and we still have the launch of the Note 8 to look forward to next month.

