MetroPCS is getting Scam ID and Scam Block features to put an end to unwanted calls

Scam callers are never fun to deal with, and it can sometimes feel like half of all the calls you get throughout the day are from people trying to nab personal info that they have no business knowing. If you’re a MetroPCS customer, you’ll soon gain access to two new features that will help to put an end to these unwanted phone calls once and for all.

The features are called Scam ID and Scam Block – the former shows a, “Scam Likely” message when you receive an incoming call that’s suspected to be a scammer, and the latter allows you to completely block suspected scam calls from ever reaching your phone.

Per T-Mobile’s Chief Operating Officer, Mike Sievert –

“Scam ID and Scam Block are perfect examples of what the T-Mobile and MetroPCS are all about – we give you more without asking more from you. These advanced protection technologies put our customers in control, and even better, they are totally free!”

Scam ID and Scam Block will be rolling out to all MetroPCS customers for free starting tomorrow, July 25. Scam ID will be enabled by default, and if you want to turn on Scam Block, simply open your dialer and punch in #ONB# (#662). If you turn on Scam Block and decide that you’d like to turn it off, you can do so by once again heading to the dialer and typing in #OFB# (#632). In order to check whether or not Scam Block is currently on, dial #STS# (#787).

Scam ID and Scam Block first rolled out to T-Mobile this past April, and according to the company, these features have blocked more than 243 million scam calls and saved customers over $130 million in money that could have potentially been lost.