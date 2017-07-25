Google says 11 more Daydream VR-compatible phones are coming by the end of 2017

Google’s Daydream VR platform is arguably the best mobile VR option, but it only works on a small portion of the vast Android ecosystem. Devices like the Pixel, Moto Z, and ZTE Axon 7 are all supported, but there’s not much outside of that. Yesterday on Google’s earnings call, CEO (and recently appointed Alphabet board member) Sundar Pichai revealed that quite a few more compatible devices are incoming.

During the earnings call, Pichai mentioned (noticed by The Verge) that 11 more Daydream-ready Android smartphones would be available by the end of 2017. That’s quite a lot of new hardware. Currently, the complete list includes the three previously mentioned, the Huawei Mate 9 Pro, and the upcoming Zenfone AR. What else could be on the way?

Obviously, Google’s upcoming Pixels are going to be on this list, and the previous reveal that Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and S8+ would pick up compatibility chalks two more to that list.

What else? Likely the Galaxy Note 8, LG V30, and very likely Motorola’s upcoming Moto Z2 and Moto Z2 Force. So far, that’s 8, 9 if you include the potential that the HTC U11 could be updated seeing that the companies already have a partnership.

Assuming all of those pick up Daydream VR, that’s an excellent expansion, but obviously, Google has plans beyond those. If you’re into mobile VR, there’s been no better time to invest in Daydream. It’s poised quite well to attract developers with all of this new hardware support.

