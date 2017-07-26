More Chromium project code hints at Google Assistant nearing Chrome OS launch

Last week, we reported that commits throughout code for Chrome OS had been spotted that revealed the incoming launch of Google Assistant on Chrome OS. This was evident thanks to code referring to keyboard shortcuts that would allow the Assistant to be prompted, and yet another commit has been spotted that further reiterate Google Assistant’s imminent launch on the operating system.

Thanks to some code found within the Chromium repository, a description for the new commit says that it will, “add Google Assistant settings to the settings UI.” At this point in time, clicking on the Google Assistant tab in the settings won’t actually launch anything, but this should be fixed in the near future.

In addition to this, other snippets of code have been found hinting at Google Assistant’s launch in Chrome OS, including: google_assistant_handler.cc and google_assistant_page.html.

While none of this really means anything for Chrome OS users right now, it is further evidence that the Google Assistant should be coming to the platform in the near future. The Assistant might not be perfect, but having access to it across both Android and Chrome OS would create for some very welcome cohesion for the two platforms.

There’s still no official word from Google as to when Assistant will be made available on Chrome OS, and seeing as how it’s still actively being worked on, it’s really anyone’s guess as to when it’ll debut to the public.

