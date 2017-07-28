Samsung Gear S3 TUMI Edition brings a canvas band and a higher price

Samsung’s Gear S3 is arguably one of the best smartwatches you can pick up today, and now, Samsung is introducing a brand new variant. Developed in collaboration with TUMI, this new model of the Gear S3 Frontier offers up a new, unique band and more.

The TUMI edition of the Gear S3 Frontier is, as a smartwatch, barely different from the standard model. The same color scheme and accents are present, but with a few small changes. For one, it offers up a custom TUMI watchface which is preloaded on the device.

Aside from that, the biggest change here is the band. Instead of the silicone band generally found on the Frontier, the TUMI edition comes with a gorgeous special edition band made from Italian canvas. The “Earl Grey” color complements the watch’s design beautifully, and it features a stainless steel buckle with stitching across the band. Samsung says the band is still durable enough to handle water, dust, and rough conditions just like the watch itself.

The Gear S3 TUMI Edition is available today through Samsung and Best Buy, and will be available starting August 6th in stores. Pricing lands at $449, not a totally unreasonable jump from the standard $349 pricing.

